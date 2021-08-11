Wokingham.Today

Teens urged to get covid jab at Forest School pop-up event on Saturday

Forest School sign

VACCINEs will be available in Winnersh this weekend.

The pop-up event is open to ages 16 to 17, at The Forest School.

More than 200 doses will be available from 9am until noon on Saturday. It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

It is the first time this age group has been offered a jab in the borough, and is expected to be busy.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing, and adult social care at the borough council, said: “We are pleased to be working alongside Woodley Centre Surgery to offer the Pfizer vaccine ahead of the autumn, when many will be returning to school and college, or starting work. 

“Every vaccine makes a difference, and we expect a good turnout for this event as it’s the first in the borough for this cohort.”

Visitors will queue outside the sports hall, and are encouraged to dress for the weather.

There is free parking on site.

Once the queue reaches maximum capacity, arrivals will be turned away.

Dr Rupa Joshi, GP at Woodley Centre Surgery said: “It is an excellent opportunity to be able to use The Forest School, and we hope to see many of their students over the age of 16, at the walk-in clinic on Saturday. 

“The council’s continued support in helping the surgeries deliver the vaccine has gone a huge way to ensuring that the population can be as safe as possible.”

Residents can also book their first or second dose of the vaccine through the NHS website

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

