Tell ‘em about the bunny, mummy: COATS delivers Easter treats around Crowthorne

EASTER bunnies were hopping around Crowthorne for a special delivery last week.

COATS, a charity supporting the welfare of senior residents in the area, delivered Easter gifts to each of their regular visitors last week.

Staff dressed up as Easter bunnies to make their tour more exciting.

Gifts included an egg, donated by a supporter of the charity, cards, cakes, a crafted spring flower and an Easter-themed quiz.

David Wilson, trustee of COATS, said: “This has been a challenging year for all the COATS visitors.

“The Easter bunny round was just the latest in a series of events designed to keep in touch with the senior citizens of Crowthorne and it was important to let them know that we are still thinking of them.

“The confidence of all our visitors has been given a huge lift by the two vaccinations doses they have now received, and they are all keen to get back to the COATS centre and meet up with their friends once again.”

With the senior citizens showing their delight for the gifts, the staff at COATS centre said they are “looking forward to returning” on Monday, May 17.

When the centre reopens, there will be limited numbers due to covid restrictions with existing visitors being accommodated initially.

For more details on the Pinewood Avenue centre, visit www.coatscrowthorne.org.uk