Temporary lights due for Loddon Bridge

LODDON BRIDGE Road will have temporary traffic lights over the summer due to gas works.

SGN started working on the road on Monday, and works are expected to continue until Tuesday, August 31.

A spokesperson from SGN said: “We’re upgrading our gas network to ensure local properties continue to enjoy a safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.

“For safety, temporary traffic lights will be installed around our site. We’ve got extra safety precautions in place to protect your community and our engineers, in line with government coronavirus guidance.”

To report a safety concern, call 0800 912 1700.