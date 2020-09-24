Temporary traffic lights in Arborfield extended into October

TEMPORARY traffic lights in Arborfield will be in place longer than planned, after Streetworks granted an extension.

Balfour Beatty will keep its temporary traffic lights on a section of A327 Reading Road until Friday, October 9.

A spokesperson from the company said: “Works are progressing well, under temporary traffic management, on the construction of a new footpath along a section of the A327 Reading Road. Our request for an extension … will allow us to install new electrical cabling within the existing footpath between the junction of Greensward Lane and Bridge Farm Industrial Estate.

Balfour Beatty is asking drivers to follow this diversion

“During this period we shall be working in partnership with Gigaclear to allow the telecommunications provider to install their new ducting system within the existing footpath.

“While traffic lights will continue to be in operation between 8am and 6pm, there is a possibility that these may need to be in place for 24 hours up until October 9.”

And from Monday, October 12, the Greensward Lane junction with A327 Reading Road will be closed for six days.

“This is to allow us to carry out excavation and utility works within this junction,” the spokesperson added. “For safety reasons, this junction will be closed and access to properties on Greensward Lane will be via Swallowfield Road.”

However the public footpath along this section of road will remain open throughout this period.

The works are part of the Arborfield Cross Relief Road project, which is less than two months away from completion.

Residents with queries or concerns can call the Balfour Beatty helpdesk on 0800 121 4444.