Terms & Conditions of Employment: Why they really do matter

As well as being a dull read, T’s & C’s often require us to spend time doing something we wouldn’t ordinarily do; try and anticipate situations or events that haven’t yet happened and may never do so.

If T’s & C’s aren’t drawn up carefully, don’t address potential eventualities, or are not communicated effectively, they can lead to minor problems becoming much more significant issues. Terms and conditions relating to employment contracts are no exception.

Recently, we’ve seen an increase in small to medium-sized businesses seeking advice on tightening up their HR infrastructure– including contracts of employment. Here are 4 key reasons why people come to us:

They need protection and security for employer and employee alike,

They want to avoid a repeat of a situation they now know could have been avoided with the benefit of a specialist’s experience. Free templates are free for a reason!

The conversation about the terms has become important at the point of dispute. We know documents support conversations, they don’t replace the need for them. It can feel awkward, but it doesn’t need to be, if you’re clear about your approach.

There’s an increase in understanding about discrimination. Terms of employment need to be inclusive for everyone. It’s not difficult to get right, but it’s not difficult to miss something either. It’s worth getting your ideas checked out before committing them to writing you’ll need to rely on later.

They don’t like language and tone of typical contracts. We think that’s a good thing as these are just as important as for any other correspondence form. They’ll never be friendly but you can adjust to suit your desired employment relationship.

And, from tribunal outcomes and our own experience, we know it isn’t necessarily what’s written down in a contract that gets relied on in a dispute. In making a judgement, a tribunal will place significant emphasis on how a contract is ‘carried out in practice’. Documents need to reflect what happens, not just the intention.

How are you at handling a difficult one to one conversation at work?

No one enjoys having them, but difficult conversations are an unavoidable part of life. In the workplace, if discussions around issues are not managed with care, they can quickly escalate, leading to damaged relationships – and worse.

Here are four important generic tips that will help you to have more meaningful conversations – and find a way through conflict:

Make conversations about accountability – not blame

The fastest way for a discussion to break down is when one or both parties feel they’re being personally blamed for something that’s gone wrong or isn’t working as it should. It’s vital to discuss accountability to find out what went wrong, not who was wrong.

Look for the answer in the whole of the dialogue – not just in part of it

A sensitive or complex issue will rarely be concluded in one discussion but will involve a series of communications. This may sound obvious, but it’s relevant because the answer to an issue is most likely to be found within the whole of the collective, sequential dialogue rather than in any single part of it.

Ensure consistency across all communications

Dialogue between HR and an employee is likely to combine a range of communication formats, including written correspondence, emails, telephone conversations and of course, the discussions that take place in face to face or virtual meetings. Correspondence needs to match the conversation that happened. Templates are great only as a starting point.

Don’t be afraid to be emotionally courageous!

For any discussion to be truly meaningful, emotional courage is required on both sides. By this, I mean the emotional courage to express genuine feelings, ask for help when it’s needed, request clarity on an issue or check a point has really been understood. Without this, a conversation is likely to be one-sided and will probably not lead to a lasting and satisfactory conclusion.

How are you managing difficult conversations in your business?

What happens in your business when you need to have a difficult conversation? Do you and your team have the skills required to manage the process to a successful conclusion – without upsetting relationships or the running of your business?

