Terriers test awaits Royals today

by Andy Preston
Reading FC
Reading v Huddersfield Town

The Royals will be looking to pick up points on the road when they travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers have had a difficult time adjusting to life in the Championship since being relegated from the Premier League three seasons back.

It has been a case of fighting to maintain for Championship survival rather than looking to secure a place back in the top flight.

They finished in 20th position last campaign on 49 points, just six points above the drop zone.

The teams last met on the final day of last season, where they played out a 2-2 draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Josh Koroma put Huddersfield ahead only for a penalty from Michael Olise and a goal from Yakou Meite put Reading in front.

However, the Terriers rescued a point late in the game as Rarmani Edmonds-Green notched a 93rd minute equaliser.

However, on their last visit to Huddersfield, Veljko Paunovic’s side took the points.

Lucas Joao netted twice as the Royals came from behind to cancel out Fraizer Campbell’s early opener.

The game kicks-off at 3pm.

Commentary on BBC Radio Berkshire’s FM frequency, or from Royals TV.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

