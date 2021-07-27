Tesco donation drive helps town’s foodbank

A TESCO food drive has helped Wokingham Foodbank support people in crisis this summer.

From Thursday to Saturday last week, donation points were set up across the Finchampstead Road store for the Tesco Summer Food Collection.

The supermarket has topped up customers’ food donations with a financial donation of 20% of the value of the items donated.

It will help the foodbank create emergency food parcels and offer practical support to residents.

Annette Medhurst, manager of the foodbank, said the charity gave 4,267 emergency food parcels to people in crisis in the last year.

“We know it doesn’t have to be like this,” she said. “No one in Wokingham should be facing hunger.

“We want to see an end to local people needing emergency food at all. We’re determined to work alongside other food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network to bring about long-term change to end hunger not only during the holidays, but at any time of year.”

She said the donations are invaluable.

“Thanks to Tesco and the generosity of its customers, we hope to continue to offer vital support to families and children throughout the summer months,” Ms Medhurst added.

Over the last year, the Trussell Trust has seen its highest ever demand for emergency food parcels over the last year.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the organisation, said no one should face the indignity of needing emergency food.

“Our UK-wide network of food banks gave out a record 2.5 million emergency food parcels in the last year – with more than 980,000 of these provided for children,” she said. “This isn’t right.

“Food banks do all they can to help families meet the extra financial pressures of the summer holidays.”

She said drives such as the Tesco Summer Food Collection are vital to help food banks provide the best possible support to families in crisis, while working towards a future where everyone has enough for the essentials.

“Thank you for your generosity — together we can make a difference,” Ms Revie said.

The Tesco Summer Food Collection will continue in express stores until Saturday, August 28.