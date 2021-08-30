Tesco shoppers help Woodley charity

A WOODLEY charity has been given £1,000 to help children enjoy leisure time.

The Me2 Club was awarded the funds by Wokingham Tesco as part of its Community Grant Scheme.

The group works with children with additional needs and disabilities to tackle social isolation and loneliness.

It supports ages five to 19 by training volunteers to buddy with them so they can join sports clubs, uniformed groups and drama classes.

Liz McDaniel, fundraising development officer at the Me2 Club, said she is really grateful to Tesco for the funding.

“It will enable us to continue to be there to support many children with wide-ranging additional needs and disabilities so they can return safely and confidently to the leisure activities they love,” she said.

“This then gives them a chance to build independence, as well as vital life and social skills.”

The Me2 Club is also a short breaks provider, running days and weekends away, teenage meet-ups, and family parties at Christmas, Easter and during the summer.

It is vetted by Wokingham Borough Council to ensure experience, adequate staff, skills and knowledge.

Louise Jedras, community champion at the Finchampstead Road shop, said: “Anyone who knows the work that the Me2 Club does can’t fail to be touched by it.

“They make such a difference to the lives of children with additional needs and disabilities, opening up so many opportunities that many people take for granted.

“I’m really pleased to support them in the work they do for the children and young people in our community.”

Shoppers can nominate a cause they would like to see supported.

Tesco will then contact the group and encourage them to apply for funds.

Ms Jedras called on residents to nominate schools, charities and voluntary groups.

For more information, visit: tescocommunitygrants.org.uk

BIG SUPPort: Tesco Wokingham shoppers have donated £1,000 to Woodley’s Me2Club