Tesco’s grant helps two Wokingham borough schools

TESCO Wokingham has donated £1,000 to two schools in the borough.

The superstore gave the money, via its Community Grants scheme, to Bohunt Wokingham and Walter Infant School.

The secondary school will use the money to buy outdoor equipment.

The infant school is investing in wooden furniture, including a wishing well and benches, for its playground.

Louise Jedras, community champion at the Finchampstead Road shop, said she was pleased to donate to two superb schools.

“They do incredible work for so many children in the community and thoroughly deserve any assistance we can provide,” she added.

This summer, the shop is also running its Buy One to Help a Child scheme, which gives meals to children through national charity, FareShare.

For every piece of fruit and vegetables bought until Sunday, August 8, the shop will make a donation.

Ms Jedras said demand for food banks is higher than ever before.

“The Buy One to Help a Child scheme is really important,” she said. “Every child – and every adult – needs a good healthy meal, and we hope our customers will take the opportunity to try some new fruit and vegetables at the same time as supporting the campaign.”

Shoppers can nominate a charity or organisation for the grant scheme.

“It is an excellent opportunity for those groups that do such amazing work for us all locally, to get a little bit of financial support to help them achieve their aims,” she said.

n For more information, visit: tescocommunitygrants.org.uk