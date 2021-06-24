Test an e-bike in Wokingham this weekend

CYCLISTS looking for a boost in power are invited to an e-bike event this Saturday.

AW Cycles and Velospeed will be at Shute End car park between 10am and 2pm with e-bikes to test-ride.

There will also be a range of stalls offering free bike checks, cycling clothes and accessories, discounted helmets, balance bikes for young children to try and advice from WATCH community group.

Residents can pre-book a 15-minute session to test an e-bike. Signs ups are also required for the free bike checks.

Cllr Peter Dennis, vice chair of the Amenities Committee at Wokingham Town Council said e-bikes are a brilliant way to get around for commuting and shopping, as well as leisure.

“The power assist takes the effort out of cycling while still retaining the freedom cycling offers you,” he said. “Since purchasing one, I’ve found there’s no need to use the car for council meetings.

“The event is the ideal opportunity to investigate and test-ride e-bikes and explore the benefits of leaving the car at home for some or even most of your journeys.”

A spokesperson from the borough council’s My Journey team said they are pleased to work with the town council on the event.

“Using an e-bike does not mean being lazy as you can get all the health benefits from pedalling normally for much of the journey and, with better weather on its way, why not get in the habit of ditching the car for short journeys and improving air quality,” they said.

“In the last year, bike shops have been selling out of e-bikes for all ages, even more quickly than children’s bikes so join the new revolution.”

To book a test ride, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/try-out-an-electric-bike-tickets-157062107993

To book a free bike check, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-dr-bike-surgery-tickets-157069118963