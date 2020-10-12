Thames Hospice celebrates opening of £22 million centre

IT’S BEEN four years in the making, and the big day has finally arrived.

Thames Hospice opened the doors to its new facility in Maidenhead today, and has already begun welcoming patients.

The state of the art, £22 million centre has 28 inpatient rooms with dedicated space for friends and family to stay over, a private courtyard, and a rehabilitation centre.

Debbie Raven, chief executive of Thames Hospice said: “After more than four years of meticulous planning and construction, coupled with a challenging year, we are thrilled to open this incredible facility for our community.

“Our new Hospice will enable us to provide unrivalled care and support to even more local people who urgently need our services now and for generations to come.

“I am so proud of everyone who has been involved in the incredible project.”

The new centre is also home to a new Day Therapy Suite, which will allow the Hospice to double its day services and provide more support to patients.

And in its Education Centre, staff will receive specialist training on palliative and end of life care within the Hospice itself.

The entire centre is also surrounded by eight acres of landscaped gardens, with a café on site where patients and their families can sit and enjoy the views.

To find out more, visit: www.thameshospice.org.uk