Thames Hospice given £1,000 by housebuilder to support grieving families

THAMES HOSPICE has been given £1,000 to support grieving families.

The charity, which provides free care for people living with life-limiting illnesses, received the funding boost from Persimmon Homes North London through its Community Champions programme.

Emma Kennedy-Cox, trusts fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We are raising money to provide bereavement support for anyone in our community who has suffered a Covid impacted bereavement and needs our help.

“We have reached out to other trusts and foundations for support with this project and with further funding we can reach more people.”

She said the funding could pay for 50 more hours of bereavement support for borough families.

“Thank you so much Persimmon Homes for your support,” she added.

Rachel Faulkner, sales director at Persimmon Homes North London, said it was great to support the fundraising activities of Thames Hospice.

“The work they do helps thousands of people in the local communities during the most difficult period of their lives so they’re a deserving winner,” she said.

The Hospice offers a range of therapies to support patients’ physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs including counselling.

For more information, or details of how to apply for Community Champions funding visit: www.persimmonhomes.com/charity