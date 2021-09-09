Thames Hospice hosts Sunflower Walk this weekend – still time to take part

A CHARITY is helping Wokingham residents remember their loved ones this weekend.

Thames Hospice is hosting its annual Sunflower Walk to honour family, friends and the organisation’s work.

This year, the event will see people take on the walk ‘their way’ by choosing a 2.5km (1.5 miles), 5km or 10km route.

Afterwards, there is a chance to visit the charity’s Maidenhead hospice, collect their medal and enjoy an afternoon of BBQ food and entertainment.

Registration is free, but Thames Hospice asks that each participant raised at least £75.

Everybody who visits the Bray Lake centre after the fundraiser can also write a message to a loved one on a dedicated memorial tree.

For more information, and to sign up, visit: www.thameshospice.org.uk/sunflower-walk