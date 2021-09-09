Wokingham.Today

Thames Hospice hosts Sunflower Walk this weekend – still time to take part

by Jess Warren0
Walking
Picture: jacqueline macou from Pixabay

A CHARITY is helping Wokingham residents remember their loved ones this weekend.

Thames Hospice is hosting its annual Sunflower Walk to honour family, friends and the organisation’s work.

This year, the event will see people take on the walk ‘their way’ by choosing a 2.5km (1.5 miles), 5km or 10km route.

Afterwards, there is a chance to visit the charity’s Maidenhead hospice, collect their medal and enjoy an afternoon of BBQ food and entertainment.

Registration is free, but Thames Hospice asks that each participant raised at least £75.

Everybody who visits the Bray Lake centre after the fundraiser can also write a message to a loved one on a dedicated memorial tree.

For more information, and to sign up, visit: www.thameshospice.org.uk/sunflower-walk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Tamesis Chamber Choir to celebrate Christmas in January with epiphany concert

Phil Creighton

Autism resource to open at Maiden Erlegh school

Jess Warren

UPDATED – store closes early: Frozen foods taken off shelves as Tesco’s Wokingham branch suffers power outage

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.