Thames Hospice hosts surprise Christening

by Jess Warren
Bailey Family Thames Hospice
Together: Thames Hospice helped the Bailey family organise a Valentine’s Day Christening

A TERMINALLY ill Grandmother was able to celebrate a family milestone with help from hospice staff.

On Sunday, February 14, Thames Hospice hosted a surprise Christening for Paula Bailey’s grandsons.

Ms Bailey, 53, who is currently being cared for at the Inpatient Unit, said she doesn’t know how long she has left and has been wishing to see her Grandsons Timmy, 6, and Jamie, 4, be Christened.

The service was presided over by the Revd Andrew Parry in the Hospice’s Sanctuary and was the very first official event to be hosted there since the charity moved in last October.

“It was very emotional and I really wasn’t expecting this to happen at the Hospice,” she said.

“No one was telling me what was going on and everyone including the Hospice staff were in on the secret. I thought I was going to have a Valentine’s treat or something.”

Ms Bailey said Timmy and Jamie were “as good as gold” and listened to every word of the rector’s service.

“I’m so proud of them,” she added. “It has meant everything to me to see them get Christened.

“I was very emotional and so taken aback by what everyone has done for me.”

Paula’s Daughter, Rebecca Bailey, said: “We planned [the Christening] in July last year, but due to the coronavirus it was cancelled.

“Since we received the news about my Mum’s declining health, and she thought she wouldn’t be around to see it happen, with the amazing help and support from Thames Hospice staff, they made it a reality for us all.

“It really has meant the whole world to mum and all of us as a family.”

Each guest was checked for Covid-19 before the service using lateral flow tests.

Lisa Church, director of nursing at Thames Hospice, said it was an honour to create a memorable and magical moment for Paula.

“The event took some very careful planning but it was wonderful to see the surprise on Paula’s face as she entered the Sanctuary,” she said. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.”

