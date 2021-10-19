Thames Hospice launches new giving initiative at House of Lords dinner

STAFF AT Thames Hospice were celebrated at an exclusive House of Lords dinner last week, to mark the launch of a new initiative.

Speakers from the charity told Sajid Javid, secretary of state for health and social care and former prime minister Theresa May, and more than 100 guests about the role Thames Hospice, and other hospices have in the national health system.

Debbie Raven, Thames Hospice CEO, said: “Right now, we have many people experiencing serious illnesses as a result of the pandemic.

“With our ageing population we will see as many people dying every day in 10 years time as at the peak of the first wave. It is essential that hospices are given a seat at the table to help plan our healthcare so that people living with a serious illness get the care and support they need.”

Mrs May, whose Maidenhead constituency includes parts of the borough, has been a long-time supporter of Thames Hospice.

“I have watched and supported as Thames Hospice has adapted and grown its services in the last two years to make sure that no patient or family members feels alone with a terminal illness,” she said.

“This responsive pragmatic approach to a fast changing health care environment is the excellence we should all be striving for.”

The evening launched the Thames Hospice Patrons Club, a new giving initiative aimed at sustaining inpatient care to help patients facing a life-limiting condition to live the best possible quality of life and supporting their families.

The even was hosted by Lord and Lady Ranger, who are ambassadors and patrons of the charity.

Lord Rami Ranger said: “The work of Thames Hospice is fundamental in supporting individuals through the most traumatic time. We couldn’t think of a better way to support, and encourage our peers to become patrons like we are.”

Mr Javid said he was encouraged by the work of the charity.

“It reminds us all of the essential health partnerships around the country that keep our communities well cared for,” he said.