Thames Hospice launches search for 300 new donors

THAMES HOSPICE has launched a new fundraising appeal to recruit 300 new regular donors.

It hopes the Hospice Heroes project will help nursing teams continue to provide frontline care.

Sister Dee Dockery, who works in the Inpatient Unit, said the past year has been the toughest ever for staff.

“Just as we were settling into our new hospice by Bray Lake in October last year, the coronavirus really took hold again,” she said.

“It’s been emotionally and physically demanding in so many ways.

“The pressure we’re under is extraordinary and many of us caught the virus during this most recent wave, including myself.”

The charity reports its costs are “significantly increasing” as it supports more people. Medication to help patients manage their pain can cost upwards of £5,000 each month.

Ms Dockery added: “We really hope that our amazing local community will choose to become a Hospice Hero by making a monthly gift towards our life-changing care.

“I think I speak on behalf of all our nurses and doctors that we have been proud to step up, in spite of all the risks, to ensure our patients, with and without coronavirus, got the care they needed.

“As we move forward, it would be so reassuring for us to know that every month our local community is helping make sure our hospice care continues.”

Patient families are also joining the appeal.

Mike, whose wife Becky was diagnosed with bowel cancer, said the hospice gave his family space to be themselves.

“Any family that experiences Thames Hospice’s care will know that they do not

need to be alone and do not need to walk that most difficult of paths alone,” he said.

“If you’re able to support nurse Dee and all the Hospice Heroes with a regular gift, you will be helping families like mine as we struggle through the unimaginable.

“I can think of no better way to give back to your local community.”

For more information, or to give to the Hospice Heroes Appeal, visit: thameshospice.org.uk/hospice-heroes