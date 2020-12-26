Thames Hospice receives £100,000 donation

AS THE coronavirus continues to slash charity funding, one hospice’s prayers have been answered with a £100,000 donation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Thames Hospice has assisted the NHS through recruiting extra staff and supporting coronavirus patients with end-of-life care.

And as charity shops closed and face-to-face funding stopped, it launched an emergency appeal to continue its Covid-19 support.

Now, the Wolfson Foundation, which awards grants to groups working in science and medicine, has awarded Thames Hospice £100,000 from its Covid-19 Support Fund.

Debbie Raven, chief executive of Thames Hospice, said: “It has been a year like no other and, while Thames Hospice has been able to support our community through the pandemic, we have been hit hard just like every other charity.

“Thanks to the support of the Wolfson Foundation, they have provided a life line and we are incredibly grateful for their quick and generous support to the hospice.”

Paul Ramsbottom, Wolfson Foundation chief executive, added: “We are delighted to provide this funding to Thames Hospice as one of the 80 organisations across the UK backed by our Covid-19 Support Fund.

“This pandemic is a time of significant challenge and uncertainty for charities, and we hope our flexible funding shows solidarity as well as support for such a vital organisation.”