Thames Hospice signs up to Charity Shop Gift Card

A CHARITY with bases across the borough has signed up to a special gift card scheme.

The Charity Shop Gift Card will be sold and accepted in Thames Hospice’s 23 shops. It is the first multi-retailer gift card for charity shops.

Julie Rowley, director of retail at the charity said that it is a fantastic national initiative.

“With more and more people seeing the environmental benefits of charity shopping, we hope it will encourage even more shoppers to come and spend for worthy causes.”

Funds raised through the card will help Thames Hospice support its nurses and doctors providing compassionate care to families facing terminal illness.

It is hoped that the national scheme will help charities tap into the £7 billion gift card market.

Lee Fellows, managing director of The Charity Shop Gift Card, said: “The gift card market is huge and growing, and central to our aim is to come up with a nationally-accepted, multi-retailer scheme that allows charity shops to tap into that for the first time.”

The single-load gift cards are recyclable and compostable.

For more information, visit: www.thecharityshopgiftcard.co.uk