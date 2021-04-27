Thames Valley Berkshire LEP calls on businesses to plug the gap on key skills

SKILLS are critical to having a competitive edge, said Thames Valley Berkshire.

Last week, its Local Enterprise Hub (LEP) published its first-ever local skills report to highlight how Berkshire can “build back better” in the post-pandemic world.

According to the LEP, the county needs to adopt four priorities to stay resilient as the coronavirus response unfolds.

From evolving “higher-level” skills, such as technical and managerial skills, to ensuring education meets the needs of the local economy, it said there are ways Berkshire educators and businesses can “plug key skills gaps” in the community.

Katharine Horler, chair of the Thames Valley Berkshire Skills Advisory Panel, said: “Berkshire is one of the most economically successful areas in Britain and has a wealth of talent within its population.

“However, to guarantee continued success, and to ensure local people can access high-quality jobs, there are skill and opportunity gaps that need addressing.

“Our Local Skills Report outlines how we will address these gaps through new and continuing collaborative initiatives.

“Not only do businesses rely on skilled employees to thrive, but it is our mission to ensure local people have access to fulfilling and secure work.”

Thames Valley Berkshire LEP is also urging the region’s businesses to offer “inclusive, engaging and secure work”, and to “promote lifelong learning” to maximise their business potential.

Alison Webster, CEO of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, added: “It is essential that we use our position to drive growth and support Berkshire’s economy to ensure employers and educators are tailoring skills and training provisions for those most impacted by the economic fallout from Covid-19.

“For young people and those in unsecure industries, we must focus on developing transferable skills and encouraging lifelong learning.

“Our ambition is that educators use this report to inform their curriculum planning, while businesses use it to inform workforce planning, identifying key areas for training, upskilling and continuing professional development investment.”

To read the full report, visit: bit.ly/SkillsReport