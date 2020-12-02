Thames Valley business group grows team to help recovery

THERE’S some new kids on the block at Thames Valley Berkshire.

The Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has three new appointments to its team. Tim Page is heading up economic strategy and research, and will help Thames Valley Berkshire LEP work towards its Strategic Economic Plan and Local Recovery and Renewal Plan.

He has more than 25 years of experience in research, and previously worked at the Trades Union Congress.

And Sue Sharp and Jessi Loftus have both been appointed as enterprise coordinators at the LEP.

They will be supporting and developing the Berkshire Enterprise Adviser Network across Berkshire, including in Wokingham.

The Network works with young people and provides them with access to employers for career development.

And enterprise coordinators support schools and colleges when networking with the business community.

“I am delighted to welcome Tim, Sue and Jessi to the LEP team,” said Alison Webster, CEO of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP.

“They are strong additions to our existing team and will help us to deliver the strongest possible Local Recovery and Renewal Plan, which will in turn generate economic growth in Berkshire as we come out of the challenges of this pandemic.”