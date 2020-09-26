The Wokingham Paper

Thames Valley Business Magazine Awards postponed

by Charlotte King0

THIS YEAR’S Thames Valley Business Magazine Awards have been postponed due to the pandemic.

The awards are open to all companies in the Thames Valley region. And businesses have been given extra time to submit entries.

David Murray, founder and managing director of Elcot Media & Events Ltd, said: “We understand that many businesses are only just getting back on their feet following the lockdown period, so postponing the awards ceremony not only gives them more time to enter, but also ensures we can take the necessary safety measures.”

Businesses can submit entries for a wide range of awards, including Charity of the Year, SME of the Year, and Management Team of the Year.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 18, next year. Nomination deadline is Friday, January 8.

For more information, visit: businessawards.co.uk

Related posts

Wokingham among UK’s highest spenders on commercial property

Taz Usher

Berkshire-based law firm celebrates launch of new-look website

Phil Creighton

PEACH PLACE: Council seeks to reassure – hopes tenants will open at end of the month

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.