Thames Valley Business Magazine Awards postponed

THIS YEAR’S Thames Valley Business Magazine Awards have been postponed due to the pandemic.

The awards are open to all companies in the Thames Valley region. And businesses have been given extra time to submit entries.

David Murray, founder and managing director of Elcot Media & Events Ltd, said: “We understand that many businesses are only just getting back on their feet following the lockdown period, so postponing the awards ceremony not only gives them more time to enter, but also ensures we can take the necessary safety measures.”

Businesses can submit entries for a wide range of awards, including Charity of the Year, SME of the Year, and Management Team of the Year.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 18, next year. Nomination deadline is Friday, January 8.

For more information, visit: businessawards.co.uk