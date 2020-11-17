The Wokingham Paper

Thames Valley businesses fear regional economic gap is widening

by Charlotte King0

BUSINESSES in the Thames Valley are worried the regional economic gap is widening.

According to BDO, 78% of mid-sized businesses in the area fear the coronavirus pandemic will widen the UK’s north-south economic gap.

And six out of 10 companies in the region anticipate that they will need financial support to survive the virus’ second wave.

BDO, a global business advisory firm, released these statistics after carrying out a recent survey of 500 medium-sized business leaders.

“UK companies have taken on record levels of debt and repayment may present a challenge for those whose revenue hasn’t returned to pre-crisis levels,” said David Brookes, managing partner at BDO in Thames Valley.

“Nearly 60% of businesses in the region believe they will need additional financial support to be able to survive a second wave of Covid-19 this winter.

“The Government should place a firm focus on supporting the high-potential businesses that form the region’s economic engine – these businesses will help to drive recovery through innovation and growth.”

