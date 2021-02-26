Thames Valley charities urged to apply for £10,000 Healthy Heart Grant funding

IN A BID to help people look after their hearts, this food chain is offering more than just sandwiches.

Subway has teamed up with Heart Research UK to offer grants of up to £10,000 to charities across the Thames Valley.

Community groups that work to reduce the risk of heart disease are eligible for the duo’s Healthy Heart Grant.

The partnership hopes the money can help deliver health initiatives to keep people fit and promote positive mental wellbeing.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, chief executive of Heart Research UK, said the charity wants to encourage people up and down the country to make healthier choices.

“This grant is available to ensure everyone can benefit from a healthier, happier and longer life,” she said.

“We’re looking for new and innovative projects that really have an impact, especially if they aim to improve the health of at risk or hard to reach communities.”

The £10,000 has been raised in Subway stores throughout the South East.

The deadline for applications is Monday, March 8.

To apply, visit: heartresearch.org.uk/healthy-heart-grants