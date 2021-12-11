Thames Valley fire crew unveil new engines

FIREFIGHTERS from Thames Valley fire and rescue services unveiled their newest emergency response vehicles at Blenheim Palace last week.

Senior officers from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service met with colleagues from the Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire services to show off new Volvo fire engines and one of two aerial ladder platforms. They also displayed standardised personal protective equipment. The services believe that having the same key pieces of equipment throughout the region means that border incidents can be dealt with in the most effective way possible.

Cllr Colin Dudley, Royal Berkshire Fire Authority chairman, said staff are encouraged to work with blue light partners when discussing initiatives.

“I am proud of our achievements which have been driven through using well-established process and strong relationships,” he said.

Thames Valley Fire Control Services used joint purchasing from a single supplier to buy 51 Volvo engines.

This is the latest move in an operational alignment programme between the three services. One of the first developments was the opening of a joint control room in Calcot in July, 2015.

It is hoped that the TVFCS programme will eventually deliver £1.2 million savings per year for each of the three services.