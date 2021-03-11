Wokingham.Today

Thames Valley Football League votes to extend season

by Andy Preston0

The Thames Valley Football League confirmed on Tuesday evening that their league season will resume on Saturday, April 10.

The decision was made after a vote at a special general meeting that confirmed the decision to extend the season and try to complete the 2020/21 campaign.

If the league season can not be completed, it is understood the the table will be decided the ‘points per game’ system.

Finchampstead FC currently lead the way in the Thames Valley Premier Division after seven games, while Berks County are unbeaten with a 100% winning record from the four league games they have played this season.

Wargrave also lead Thames Valley Division One with three wins from their opening three fixtures.
The Bracknell & District Sunday Football League postponed the remainder of the season across their five divisions.

However, there are plans in place to continue both senior and junior cup competitions once football can commence at the end of the month. 

It is not expected that the Combined Counties League, where Eversley & California compete, will continue their season however a decision is yet to be confirmed.

However, the Boars season may not be over as there may be plans to run a cup style competition. 

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Speed limits to be reviewed throughout Wokingham Borough

Andy Preston

Pudsey helps Woodley’s Me2 Club

Phil Creighton

Art’s jazz night helps raise funds for Wokingham In Need

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.