Thames Valley Football League votes to extend season

The Thames Valley Football League confirmed on Tuesday evening that their league season will resume on Saturday, April 10.



The decision was made after a vote at a special general meeting that confirmed the decision to extend the season and try to complete the 2020/21 campaign.



If the league season can not be completed, it is understood the the table will be decided the ‘points per game’ system.



Finchampstead FC currently lead the way in the Thames Valley Premier Division after seven games, while Berks County are unbeaten with a 100% winning record from the four league games they have played this season.



Wargrave also lead Thames Valley Division One with three wins from their opening three fixtures.

The Bracknell & District Sunday Football League postponed the remainder of the season across their five divisions.



However, there are plans in place to continue both senior and junior cup competitions once football can commence at the end of the month.

It is not expected that the Combined Counties League, where Eversley & California compete, will continue their season however a decision is yet to be confirmed.



However, the Boars season may not be over as there may be plans to run a cup style competition.