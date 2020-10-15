Thames Valley football round-up: Finchampstead and Berks County pick up first wins of the season

Thames Valley Premier League

FINCHAMPSTEAD picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Cookham Dean.

Richie Dow and Jack Lewis netted to ensure that Finch moved up to third with a win and a draw from their two opening league games.

WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS were defeated in their first game of the season with a 3-1 defeat to Maidenhead Town.

BERKS COUNTY opened their league campaign with victory as they beat Richings Park 4-2 away from home.

Berks County

Ebenezer Opoku-White and John Swift scored a goal each while Leslie Sackey netted a brace to earn Berks three points on the road.

Thames Valley Division One

WARGRAVE took the points in an entertaining seven goal game away at Westwood Wanderers Reserves.

Callum Hunter, Dan Patterson and two goals from Sam Wild ensured that Wargrave started their season with victory as they held onto a 4-3 lead having been 4-1 ahead earlier in the match.

HURST picked up three points in their first league outing of the season with a 3-2 away wn at Holyport Reserves.



Thames Valley Division Two

BERKS COUNTY RESERVES won their first match of the season with a 5-1 win over Richings Park Reserves.



Bracknell Rangers v Woodley Saints Tigers

TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE recovered from last week’s defeat to pick up their first win of the season.

They kept a clean sheet on their way to earning a 2-0 away win at Henley Town.



HURST RESERVES fell to a 4-2 defeat at home to Phoenix Old Boys.



Thames Valley Division Three

WOODLEY UNITED A’s season began with victory as they earned a 4-1 home win against Goring United Reserves.



Thames Valley Division Four

BERKS COUNTY ROVERS took a point in a six goal game against Henley Town Development, while FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT were defeated 2-0 at home to Braybrooke.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK LADIES fell to their third defeat of the campaign with a heavy home defeat to Carterton Ladies.

Sarah Leanoard netted for the Sumas in their 6-1 home loss which sees them in fifth in the table.

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies





WARGRAVE WOMEN moved up to third with a 4-2 away victory at City Belles Women.

Millie Bilcliff netted a hat-trick, while Sian Blissett added another to round off an away win.

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies

Thames Valley Women’s Division 3S

S4K LADIES picked up a point on the road with a 2-2 stalemate against Taplow United Ladies.

The Fawkes went in front from Chelsea Lovelace’s penalty and settled for a point after Claudia Periquito’s goal.



Reading & District Sunday League

Division One: Emmer Green Reserves 4-0 Woodley Saints Hobnob, Rose & Thistle 2-3 William Twigg FC

Division Two: Racing Club de Woko 1-0 Southbank, Westwood Wanderers 8-4 Earley Elite

Division Three: Burghfield A 4-3 Woodley Wanderers A

Division Four: Calcot FC 0-5 Hurst, Barkham Athletic 1-0 Woodley Saints Hobnob Reserves

Bracknell & District Sunday League

Premier League: Berks County 2-1 Bracknell Rangers, Woodley Saints Kites 2-5 Crowthorne Inn

Division One: Athletico Ascot 3-1 Sandhurst, Bigshot FC 1-2 Crowthorne FC, Finchampstead Athletic Sunday Reserves 5-3 Panthers FC, Loveman United 2-6 Bearwood Wanderers, Wokingham & Emmbrook Sunday TMW 3-0 Athletico Forest

Division Two: Braybrooke Athletic 2-1 Winnersh Town, Winnersh Rangers 1-3 Woodley United Sunday

Division Three: Ashridge Park Sunday 1-7 Bracknell Spartans, Bracknell Royals 4-1 Woodley Saints Tigers, FC Showcase 4-2 FC Harmanswater

Division Four: Crowthorne FC A 8-0 Bracknell Titans, Finchampstead Athletic A 0-8 AFC Dukes Reserves