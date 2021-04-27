Thames Valley housebuilder Persimmon Homes gives £1 million to youth projects

A THAMES Valley housebuilder has pledged more than £1 million to support young people.

Persimmon Homes’ new Building Futures scheme has launched to support community groups working with under-18s in education and arts, health and sport.

It will see 128 grants of £1,000 awarded across the housebuilders’ 32 regional businesses.

Three projects will also win £100,000 each following a national public vote later this year.

The initiative is being delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation, in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association, and gold medalist Dani Rowe.

“This initiative is a superb way of supporting young people across our communities and I would encourage anyone who is eligible to apply for funding,” Ms Rowe said.

“These sums of money can be life-changing and could make a real difference to the recipients.”

Applications will close on Sunday, August 15.

For more information, or to apply for support, visit: www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures