Thames Valley Kings players shine at School Games National Finals with gold

Three members of the Thames Valley Kings, PJ O’Donovan, Liam Barker, and Charlie McIntyre are celebrating winning gold as members of the England South team.



Competing at the 2021 School Games National Finals in the wheelchair basketball competition that was held this past weekend at Loughborough University, the Kings celebrated success.



The school games competition saw more than 1,300 young athletes compete across 10 sports, including disability disciplines, at venues across Loughborough University Campus at the first multi-sport event for young athletes following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.



The three Kings members now add the School Games Gold to the BallOut 3×3 junior and adult competitions they won last month.



After an opening game defeat to England North, they rebounded with wins against Scotland White, Wales, Scotland Blue, England Green, and England Pink in the Group stages.



England South defeated England Pink 10-3 in the semi-final to set up a great final with England North,

in a rematch of their first game.



This time revenge was sweet as they won 15 -9 to take the tournament gold.



An additional member of the Kings, George Gray was also at the event representing England Green – who finished sixth overall.



All four Kings members will be in high sprints as the club builds towards its first-ever Premier League campaign in the new 2021/22 Wheelchair Basketball National League season.