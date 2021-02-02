Thames Valley Park to become council’s second Covid-19 rapid test centre

THAMES Valley Park will be home to the council’s second rapid testing centre from this week, helping more keyworkers access regular lateral flow tests.

It follows the launch of rapid testing at Shute End, which has had nearly 900 bookings in the last three weeks, and more than 1,600 scheduled using the pre-booking facility.

The site will operate from the Microsoft Campus and will be open to keyworkers who live or work in Wokingham borough, and who are regularly leaving home to go to work.

This includes delivery workers, pre-school staff and those working in supermarkets, among others.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services said: “Throughout the pandemic, our aim has always been to restrict the spread of Covid-19 as much as possible; and regular rapid testing can help with this.

“We are delighted to be opening another rapid test centre and are extremely grateful to the team at Microsoft for providing the building. It is situated in a prime location on the Wokingham and Reading border and is easily accessible with plenty of free parking.”

The service will run from Mondays to Saturdays, with slots available 48 hours in advance. Signage is in place to direct visitors to the right entrance and exit points, and council staff will be on-site to check people in.

The site will be open until the end of March, with the council reviewing an extension nearer the time.

It is open from 9am to 4pm on Mondays and 8am to 4pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays, with the last test at 3.45pm.

The council will extend opening hours to 8am to 8pm twice a week, with more information about this coming soon.

Clare Barclay, UK CEO at Microsoft said she is proud to provide the office facilities for the scheme, support the community and the work of the NHS.

Cllr Margetts added: “We are urging any keyworkers who live or work in the borough, and who are regularly leaving their home to go to work, to come forward for testing. This really can make a difference in the fight against Covid-19.

“The tests only take 15 minutes, and they are crucial for identifying people who have coronavirus but are asymptomatic and could be spreading it without realising. There is financial support available to anyone who may lose income as a result of having to self-isolate. You can find out more information about this on our website.”

For more information, or to book a test slot, visit the electronic booking system for the Microsoft Campus, or the electronic booking system for the council’s Shute End testing centre.