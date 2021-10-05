Thames Valley PCC says have confidence in the police, following the sentencing of Wayne Couzens

THE POLICE and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley said people should still have confidence in the police, following the Sarah Everard case.

PCC Matthew Barber said: “The rape and murder of Sarah Everard — an entirely innocent young woman who was simply walking home at night — would rightly have been appalling in any circumstances.

“The fact that Wayne Couzens was a serving police officer makes his evil crime even more shocking, further compounded by the fact that he used his trusted position as a constable to perpetrate these vile acts.

“First and foremost we must remember that Sarah was an individual. A young woman in the prime of her life whose family are still grieving for their horrific loss. Our thoughts and prayers should be with her friends and loved ones.”

Mr Barber said the case raises serious questions about the vetting of police officers.

“This is clearly an important area and one which is under increased scrutiny, but as important is the culture of an organisation,” he said. “I am encouraged when officers and staff within Thames Valley Police have raised concerns about inappropriate behaviour by colleagues.”

He said officers and staff across the force should be encouraged to hold their colleagues to account without fear or favour.

“No one is more shocked and disgusted by these diabolical crimes than the police officers I speak to,” Mr Barber added. “Respect and confidence must be earned, but the actions of one man do not represent policing in this country and certainly not in Thames Valley.

“I want to reassure the public that while the police must work hard to demonstrate the correct processes and cultures are in place, people should still have confidence in our police officers.

“They continue to put on their uniform each day, often putting themselves in harms way, to protect the public.”

Mr Barber said he has two young daughters, who he wants to grow up trusting the police.

“The sight of someone in uniform should be a sign of reassurance,” he said. “We can never be complacent about upholding the highest standards within policing and the concerns held by many following this case are understandable.

“Nevertheless, the overwhelming majority of police officers join the force with the purest of motives and a true desire to keep the public safe.”

Mr Barber said the greatest threat to women in society is domestic violence.

“Thames Valley Police dedicate significant resources to tackling this crime, as we are leading the way on tackling predatory offenders in the night-time economy,” he said. “Strong, effective policing is part of the solution to the concerns about violence against women, but while the culture within policing is important, the culture in our wider society is even more important and we all have a responsibility to hold each other to high standards and protect each other.”