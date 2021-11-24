Thames Valley PCC welcomes Government support for Harper’s Law

THE Police and Crime Commissioner has welcomed Government support for Harper’s Law.

Matthew Barber, Thames Valley’s PCC said the law is a fitting tribute to Thames Valley Police Constable Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

It will introduce mandatory life for anyone convicted of killing an emergency worker while committing a crime.

The law has been introduced following a campaign from Lissie Harper, Andrew’s widow.

She worked with the Police Federation and met the justice secretary and home secretary to promote the law change.

“It’s been a long journey and a lot of hard work,” she said. “I know Andrew would be proud to see Harper’s Law reach this important milestone.

“Emergency services workers require extra protection. I know all too well how they are put at risk and into the depths of danger on a regular basis on behalf of society. That protection is what Harper’s Law will provide and I am delighted that it will soon become a reality.

“I’d like to thank the teams at the Ministry of Justice and the Home Office and Dominic Raab, Priti Patel and Robert Buckland for working with me to achieve this.”

She thanked the public for their support of the campaign, and added: “For the families of those that this Law will provide justice for, we’re almost there. Your continued support has kept me pushing forward.”

Mr Barber said: “The triumph of Lissie’s passionate campaign comes out of the tragedy of Andrew’s killing. His death is still keenly felt by Thames Valley Police and this change in legislation is a fitting tribute to him.

“It is right that the Government has backed the campaign for mandatory life sentences for those who unlawfully kill emergency workers in the course of their duty.

“I am well aware of the risks and dangers that our police officers face every day. The police will run towards danger to protect the public and they deserve our respect and protection in return. I am committed to doing what we can in Thames Valley to ensure the safety of our officers who put themselves at risk on our behalf.”

The law extends mandatory life sentences to anyone who commits manslaughter of on-duty police, prison officers, firefighters and paramedics while carrying out another crime.

Courts must already impose life sentences for murder, with a whole-life order if the victim is a police officer.

The move follows recent government action to protect police, prison officers, firefighters and paramedics.

This includes plans to double the maximum penalty for assaulting them to two years’ imprisonment.