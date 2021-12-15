Thames Valley PCC welcomes plans for Victims’ Law

THE THAMES Valley Police and Crime Commissioner has welcomed government plans for a first ever Victims’ Law.

Matthew Barber said that the proposals would create greater transparency and set out clear expectations and accountability for justice agencies.

This, he hopes, will give victims a greater voice.

“All too often within the criminal justice system, victims feel like their needs and rights are neglected,” he said. “Any proposals aimed at increasing the number of prosecutions for rape and sexual violence reaching court, I also strongly welcome.

“The roll out of early, pre-recorded evidence to spare victims of rape being cross examined, will I hope provide increased confidence to victims and ultimately bring more offenders to justice.”

Mr Barber said that the proposal for a Victims Law presents real opportunity for change.

“I encourage victims and survivors in the Thames Valley to make their voices heard during this consultation,” he added. “My office will work to ensure that any changes are fully embedded within our victims service delivery in the Thames Valley.”

Under plans set out in a consultation, victims’ views would be taken into better account at regular points during their case.

Proposals include an explicit requirement for prosecutors to meet the victims of certain crimes before making a charging decision in order to understand the impact.

Dominic Raab, the secretary of state for justice, said that the country has a moral duty to do better for victims.

“Our plans will give victims a louder voice, a greater role in the criminal justice system, and make criminals pay more to help victims recover,” he said.

Plans to increase the Victim Surcharge, whereby criminals contribute towards victim services, are also suggested.

It could see the penalty fee rise from £22 to a minimum rate of £100.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the independent charity Victim Support, said that her organisation’s research found that victims do not always receive their rights and entitlements.

She added: “We will work to ensure that the Victims’ Bill makes a meaningful difference to victims of crime, and we will encourage victims and survivors to make their voice heard during the consultation.”

The Victims’ Bill consultation will run until Thursday, February 3.

To take part, visit: www.gov.uk/government/consultations/delivering-justice-for-victims-a-consultation-on-improving-victims-experiences-of-the-justice-system

Victims or witnesses of crime can access support from Victims First on 0300 1234 148 or: www.victims-first.org.uk.