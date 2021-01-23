Wokingham.Today

Thames Valley Police appoint new area commander for Bracknell and Wokingham

Ch Insp Helen Kenny
Ch Insp Helen Kenny

THIEVES beware, there’s a new sheriff in town.

Thames Valley Police has announced that it has appointed Temporary Chief Inspector Helen Kenny as the new Deputy Local Policing Area Commander for the Bracknell and Wokingham Local Policing Area (LPA).

She joined the force in January 2002, and has been the region’s Neighbourhood Inspector since 2018.

She has already earmarked her priorities: “I want to focus on those crimes that have the most impact on the local community, such
as burglary, robbery and domestic abuse.

“I am also looking forward to continuing our work in partnership to maintain the low levels of knife crime in the area, through problem-solving and joint initiatives, essentially trying to tackle it before it becomes a problem.”

Ch Insp Kenny will work closely with the Bracknell and Wokingham Local Policing Area Commander Superintendent Felicity Parker, who is due to remain in the role until Monday, May 31.

