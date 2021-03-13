Thames Valley Police issues warning over sextortion scams

THAMES VALLEY Police has seen 16 reports of sexual extortion in the Bracknell and Wokingham Local Policing Area since the start of this year.

Sextortion involves criminals posing with a fake identity to contact people online and lure them in to performing sexual acts in front of their webcams.

This is recorded or they encourage victims to send intimate images of themselves.

Criminals then make demands of the victims, usually for money, and attempt to blackmail them by telling them they will share the images with friends, family and colleagues.

Police said in the cases which have been reported, victims are being befriended on various social media platforms.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you are a victim please come forward so we can support you. Do not pay any money – this can lead to further demands for greater quantities of cash.

“You should contact your internet service provider, deactivate – but do not delete – social media accounts.

“Take screenshots of your contact with the criminal.”

They also suggested residents watch the National Crime Agency’s video on sextortion.

Incidents can be reported to Thames Valley Police via its 24-hour non-emergency number 101 or you can be made online.