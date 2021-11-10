Thames Valley Police members recognised at awards ceremony

THE WINNERS of the Community Policing Awards 2021 were announced at a special ceremony yesterday.

The awards, which took place at The Great Barn, in Oxfordshire, recognise the efforts of Thames Valley Police’s neighbourhood policing teams.

This includes police community support officers, special constables and volunteers.

Running for its 20th year, members of the public, the force and partner agencies nominated team members they felt enhanced the Thames Valley Police service.

The nominations were looked at and reviewed by a judging panel chaired by temporary assistant chief constable Christian Bunt.

T/ACC Bunt said: “The Community Policing Awards give residents, community organisations, businesses and colleagues the opportunity to recognise members of our force who they think have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference to local people and communities.

“The response we received for 2021 was excellent and it was inspiring to see the difference the winners and other nominees are making to the everyday lives of residents in the Thames Valley.”

There were 11 winners including PC Colin Boyes and PCSO Will Jones from Berkshire.

T/ACC Bunt said selecting the winners was a challenging but rewarding experience.

He said: “I would like to congratulate all of this year’s winners for their hard work and dedication.”