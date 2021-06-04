Thames Valley Police seize roughly 1,000 plants from Shinfield cannabis factory

A CANNABIS factory was discovered in Shinfield yesterday by police.

At around 12.40pm yesterday, Thames Valley Police officers found between 800 and 1,000 cannabis plants in Brookers Hill.

The road was temporarily closed and electricity lost to homes as the electrics were made safe, police said.

Later that day, a second cannabis farm was identified in Church Road, Caversham. It is believed the two locations are linked.

At roughly 2.15pm, officers seized an air weapon and a large number of plants from the site.

A 34-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of a firearm without a certificate. He remains in police custody.

And 40-year-old man from Reading is also in custody, after being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in making of an offer to supply another a controlled drug of class B – cannabis and producing a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

Detective Inspector Laura Corscadden, of CID based at Reading police station, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation following the discovery of these two cannabis factories.

“As a result of these there are scene watches in place and residents may see an increased police presence in the area over the next few days.”

DI Corscadden urged anyone with information to report it to 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.