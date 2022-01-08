Thames Valley records lowest levels of serious violence in England and Wales

KNIFE CRIME statistics in the region are “remarkably positive” according to the Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley.

Matthew Barber said that it is likely that lockdown restrictions had an impact on reducing some crime.

“Even taking this into account, serious violence, including knife crime is down and across Thames Valley,” he said.

Mr Barber said that the latest figures show that, by population, the region has the lowest levels of serious violence of any police force in England and Wales.

“This welcome trend is however no excuse for complacency,” he said. “We’ve all seen the headlines that retell the tragedy of lives lost and families broken.

“These statistics that show the successes of proactive policing are of little comfort to those who have had loved ones ripped away from them in recent months through the unthinking violence of others.

“Too many families will face this Christmas with an aching wound that will never fully heal.”

Mr Barber said the issue often goes beyond law enforcement.

“When knives are involved, the difference between a serious assault or a murder can be just a matter of inches, or the speed of the emergency response,” he said. “This truth is even more stark when looking at the age of some of those involved.

“Although the police will be dealing with gangs and drug offences we’re often not talking about hardened criminals, but children who are making — sometime fatal — mistakes.”

He said that police alone cannot solve the problem.

“My Violence Reduction Unit brings together schools, social services, the NHS and others, seeking to get ahead of the problem,” he said.

The organisations work to change attitudes, identify those at risk of becoming involved in violent crime and attempt to prevent things from escalating out of control.

“We all have a role to play,” Mr Barber added. “If you know or suspect someone is carry a knife, please report it to the police by calling 101.

“Often people are nervous of criminalising family and friends, but early intervention will mean a proportionate response and may prevent the most serious consequences next year, next month or next week. Your call might save a life.”

Mr Barber said that proactive policing, including taking knives off the streets, and stopping young people picking up weapons in the first place are helping to reduce violent crime.

He added: “Of course for those who mourn lives lost or irrevocably altered there are no words of comfort I can offer to ease the pain.

“The evidence is however that we’re moving in the right direction and there is hope that we will see fewer families suffering the same way in the future.”