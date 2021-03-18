Thames Vallley Police to increase plainclothes police presence in nightclubs after lockdown

Project Vigilant was first introduced in the Oxford area by Thames Valley Police, in 2019 and has been commended internationally

A PROJECT that could see plainclothes police officers placed in nightclubs across the country, was initially founded by Thames Valley Police two years ago.

Last week, Boris Johnson announced a range of “immediate steps” to improve womens’ security, after the national gaze turned to male violence against women, in the wake of Sarah Everard’s death.

The prime minister suggested extending pilots of the programme, which was launched by Thames Valley Police in 2019, and includes police patrolling nightclubs to protect women from predatory offenders.

Project Vigilant also involves increased police patrols as people leave clubs at closing time.

Detective Chief Inspector James Senior, of Oxford CID based at St Aldates police station, said the scheme meant officers could “intervene more quickly” when it was piloted in the area.

The force said it saw a 50% reduction in rape and 30% reduction in sexual assaults in the night time economy in Oxford, and will now be expanded across the rest of the Thames Valley as lockdwon restrictions ease.

DCI Senior said: “My team and I are committed to ensuring that the local community can have an enjoyable night out without the fear of being sexually assaulted.

“Through the pilot in Oxford, we found that utilising undercover officers and deploying them on the street meant that we were able to witness this behaviour first hand and intervene more quickly.

“This behaviour is clearly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

In October last year, the project received a crime prevention award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“It was a real privilege to receive an international award for this initiative,” DCI Senior said. “It is fantastic that the work of our officers and staff has received international recognition and those involved in its implementation should be very proud.”

Chief Constable John Campbell, said the “proactive approach” had had positive results.

“This behaviour is clearly unacceptable and the force works hard to safeguard potential victims and bring offenders to justice,” he said. “Thames Valley Police is committed to making the streets safer and Project Vigilant is just one way in which the force makes the Thames Valley a hostile place for perpetrators wanting to commit sexual offences.”