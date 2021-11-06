Wokingham.Today

Thames Voyces celebrates return to concert hall

by Phil Creighton0
The Thames Voyces choir pictured at South Hill Park in 2019. The group will return to perofrming on November 13 Picture: Dawn Pickett
The Thames Voyces choir pictured at South Hill Park in 2019. The group will return to perofrming on November 13 Picture: Dawn Pickett

A CELEBRATORY Concert is the title to Thames Voyces autumn event, taking place in Crowthorne later this month.

The group will perform at St John the Baptist Church in Waterloo Road, Crowthorne, on Saturday, November 13, from 7.30pm.

The concert features a mixture of uplifting anthems including works by Vaughan Williams, Ireland, Bainton, Parsons and Wood.

The concert concludes with a performance of Haydn’s Maria Theresa Mass.

The group will be directed by NIck Austin and accompanied by Ben Giddens on the organ.

Tickets cost £15, £13 concessions, under 18s free.

For more details or to book, call: 0118 967 7319 or log on to: www.thamesvoyces.org.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

REVIEW: “Rope” at South Hill Park Arts Centre

Michael Beakhouse

US film company to build £150 million studio in Shinfield

Jess Warren

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Blessed’s secret past with Agatha Christie

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.