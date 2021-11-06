Thames Voyces celebrates return to concert hall

A CELEBRATORY Concert is the title to Thames Voyces autumn event, taking place in Crowthorne later this month.

The group will perform at St John the Baptist Church in Waterloo Road, Crowthorne, on Saturday, November 13, from 7.30pm.

The concert features a mixture of uplifting anthems including works by Vaughan Williams, Ireland, Bainton, Parsons and Wood.

The concert concludes with a performance of Haydn’s Maria Theresa Mass.

The group will be directed by NIck Austin and accompanied by Ben Giddens on the organ.

Tickets cost £15, £13 concessions, under 18s free.

For more details or to book, call: 0118 967 7319 or log on to: www.thamesvoyces.org.uk