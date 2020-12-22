Thames Water becomes ‘Carer Confident’

SUPPORT and inclusion are the order at day at Thames Water, according to a leading charity.

Carers UK has awarded the water company its Carer Confident workplace status.

It has highlighted Thames Water’s support for staff who are, or may become, carers throughout the pandemic.

According to Carers UK, one-in-seven people manage to hold down a job whilst caring for somebody who is either older, ill, or with a disability.

But without support, one-in-six carers give up their job or reduce their working hours. Earlier this year, Thames Water introduced a number of schemes to help carers in the workplace, including offering time off to care for dependants and launching its Carers and Parents network.

“Now, more than ever, there is a need for every organisation to play its part in supporting colleagues who are combining the role of a carer with their careers,” said Tess Fayers from Thames Water.

“As a working mum, I know what it’s like to juggle work and parenting and I’m proud to work for an organisation that is taking positive steps to put in place the right support for caregivers.”