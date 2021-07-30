Thames Water celebrated in gold for hiring veterans

THAMES WATER has been awarded for its military recruitment programme.

The company now has an Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award, for recruiting and supporting ex-servicemen, women and reservists.

In the last five years, more than 100 roles have been offered to military personnel.

Lynne Graham, Thames Water’s director of HR, said she is proud and honoured by the award.

“Building a diverse workforce is key to our success, and former military personnel often have the skills we’re looking for, from logistics and leadership to engineering and incident management,” she explained.

“Not only do we get high calibre recruits who can help us shape the future of the water industry, they get the chance to work for a business that will respect and support them every step of the way in their new career.”

To win gold, organisations must provide 10 extra paid days leave for reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, reserves, and Cadet Force adult volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the armed forces.

Defence minister Leo Docherty thanked all the organisations to be given the award for their support of the defence community.