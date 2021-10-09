Thames Water funds training for 80 teachers to help secure Eco-Schools Green Flag

THAMES WATER has funded training for 80 teachers, in a bid to help teach environmental topics.

The utilities company has helped 80 schools in London and the Thames Valley to give more than 38,000 students the chance to become eco champions.

The teachers’ role will be to guide students in creating student-led Eco-Committees.

The Eco-Committees then lead on creating a sustainability action plan for the school.

Thames Water has partnered with Eco-Schools England at Keep Britain Tidy to help support schools in Berkshire work towards and achieve the internationally recognised Eco-Schools Green Flag.

Paul Hampton, a former school teacher and the senior corporate responsibility advisor at Thames Water, said: “Protecting and enhancing the environment is extremely important to us.

“Working with Eco-Schools will help us teach as many children as possible about the vital role sustainability plays in our everyday lives and how they can help leave our planet in a better place for future generations.”

After finishing the seven steps of the programme, schools will be able to apply for Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation in April next year. It is internationally recognised by UN bodies.

Schools interested in securing the funding can visit: www.eco-schools.org.uk