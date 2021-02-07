Thames Water plans to create more than 1,000 jobs over next 12 months

A WATER supplier plans to create more than 1,000 jobs over the coming year – and around 350 of them will be in Reading.

This means that Wokingham borough applicants will be welcomed by Thames Water.

The company said it aims to recruit more than 1,000 new employees in London and across the Thames Valley region.

While half of the jobs will be based in London, approximately 35% will be located in the Reading area.

Over the next 12 months, the company hopes it can create jobs and boost access to new career pathways for local residents.

This includes offering employment in customer service, operations, digital, HR, finance, and innovation.

Sarah Bentley, Thames Water chief executive, said: “The ongoing pandemic means it’s a really tough situation for many people who have lost their jobs and are looking for work.

“In these difficult times, reaching out to areas of society who have been most affected is the right thing to do.”

She said the company has employed more than 750 new starters since the coronavirus pandemic began, in a bid to increase social mobility in the area. Its Reading base is on Vastern Road.