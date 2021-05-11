Thames Water praised for equality work

THAMES Water has been recognised for its gender equality work.

The supplier, which serves households across Wokingham borough, has been named as one of the Top 50 Employers for Women by The Times.

Sarah Bentley, Thames Water CEO, said she was delighted.

“I’m passionate about ensuring we embrace equality and that’s why I’m delighted we’ve been recognised as one of the top 50 employers for women,” she said.

“It’s so important to champion the talent and experience women can bring to every business and I’m beyond proud that our commitment and efforts towards gender equality have been making such a positive impact.”

The Times’ ranking is made in partnership with Business in the Community (BITC), and identifies companies which put gender equality at the forefront of business.

According to the BITC, Thames Water encouraged more women to apply for frontline roles by changing the “masculine wording” of its adverts, and improved its family-friendly policies.

“There’s always still more to do and we will keep pressing forward to ensure we achieve a truly diverse and inclusive workforce that’s fully representative of the amazing community we serve,”

Ms Bentley added.

The Thames Water CEO has since been invited to chair the Business in the Community Gender Equality Leadership Team.

“I look forward to working together towards helping companies see the benefits of gender-balanced and inclusive workforces,” she added.

Earlier this year, Thames Water was recognised as a ‘Carer Confident’ workplace, too.