‘Thank you carers’

Carers week
GIFT: Left: Austen House General manager, Natsayi Dunira with Norman and Ethima Lawrence. Pictures: Austen House

A LOWER EARLEY carer has been celebrated for supporting her husband alongside her professional role.

Ethima Lawrence began caring for her husband Norman three years ago, after he suffered a stroke.

At the time, Ms Lawrence was already working as a carer professionally. She began to look after her husband in their home.

Mr Lawrence has visited Austen House care home occasionally for respite, which has given his wife a break.

“Ethima is a strong and powerful woman, with immense love and faith,” said a spokesperson for Austen House.

“Earlier this month was Carers Week.

“While we were pleased to celebrate our own wonderful carers in the home, we also found it important to celebrate and thank those in the community who often go unorganised as carers for their loved ones.”

General manager, Natsayi Dunira visited Ms Lawrence at home with a gift hamper to celebrate her work.

“Ethima was truly thrilled and grateful for the surprise, and Norman agreement carers like his wife, are often overlooked as valuable assets within the community,” they said.  

carers week
Ms Dunira gives Mrs Lawrence a gift hamper

