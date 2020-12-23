Thank you for making Christmas with Wokingham’s Giving Tree

NO CHILD will go without this Christmas – and it’s all thanks to you.

The annual Giving Tree appeal has been a smashing success, despite the pressures and restrictions posed by Covid-19.

Over the past two months, you have taken hundreds of tags from specially erected Giving Trees in a range of venues across the borough. Each asked for a gift voucher which charities could use to buy a present for vulnerable children who would otherwise go without on Christmas Day.

Dingley’s Promise

This has differed from usual years – coronavirus has meant that instead of buying the present, the vouchers enabled the charities to arrange for the toys to be bought under Covid-secure conditions.

And this Friday, amid all the gloom and despair of Tier 4, you will bring some comfort and joy to Wokingham’s families in need.

Over the past few weeks, a network of volunteers from a number of charities based or working in the borough, have been busy ensuring that the gifts get to the families they help so that they are ready to be opened by excited boys and girls.

The main Giving Tree has been based at Tesco’s Finchampstead Road store in Wokingham.

First Days Children’s Charity

Its community champion, Louise Jedras, said: “I am so proud that Tesco Wokingham is such a big part of the annual Wokingham Giving Tree event and am so pleased how well it has gone despite this being such a different year.

“Our customers have been so generous with their giving;I have been moved by the festive wishes written in the tags, to children they will never meet but are making such a big difference to their Christmases. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

And appeal organiser Gillian Mckernan has been equally thrilled with the way in which Wokingham has responded.

“Santa will definitely arrive on Christmas morning for so many children thanks to the generosity of the wonderful, kind and generous local people,” she said.

“More than 800 gift cards have been bought for disadvantaged children this year.

“On behalf of all the charities and the children, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has bought a gift voucher for a child through the Giving Tree.

“I know that the children would want to thank you personally if they could.”

Home Start Wokingham

The long-running appeal is a staple of Wokingham’s festive season, and Mrs Mckernan knows the difference that it makes to so many families.

“I have organised the appeal for many years but this year has been the most difficult for so many families,” she said.

“People have gone above and beyond to make sure no child will go without at Christmas with many tags being taken and bought by the same person or families.

“The amount on the gift cards has been so generous indeed and the messages heartfelt.

“There have also been cash donations including a substantial amount given by an anonymous member at Nirvana to buy the vouchers for the tags which were still left on the tree at the Spa.

“Businesses have bought the children gifts through an Amazon Wish List.”

She added: “I would like to thank all the hosts of The Giving Tree but I want to say a special mention to Louise Jedras, Community Champion at Tesco, Wokingham for all her help and support. I couldn’t have done it without her.

“On behalf of everyone, I would like to wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas and a safe and healthy 2021.”

Wokingham.Today is pleased to have played its part in The Giving Tree and we’re looking forward to being able to support it again in 2021.