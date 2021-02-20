Thanks keyworkers! Twyford Parish Council releases heartwarming video

TWYFORD Parish Council has gone above and beyond to give thanks to local key workers.

Councillors have banded together to express their gratitude for everybody who has supported the village community throughout the pandemic so far, and have done so in video form.

A short film, shared on Twitter, sees each parish councillor say thank you to Twyford’s key workers.

John Bowley, vice chairman of Twyford Parish Council, said: “I want to say thank you to all those people of Twyford who are helping out during these difficult times.

“It’s people like you that make Twyford a fantastic place to live.”

A spokesperson for the Parish Council said the video was inspired by a conversation.

“They said that the NHS was ‘in need of a bit of a boost’ so we set about an idea to try and boost the morale of those that have been helping us,” they said.

The short film has been created as part of the Twyforward initiative, an archive of residents’ lockdown memories.

The Parish Council has been inviting residents to submit their own memories since June last year.

Roy Mantel, chairman of Twyford Parish Council, added: “Members of the Parish Council wanted to express their thanks to NHS staff and key workers.

“They recorded their heartfelt gratitude and hope it will show that local communities like Twyford feel strongly about the wonderful work done by them.”

For more details, visit www.twyfordparishcouncil.gov.uk

To watch the video, visit: www.twyfordparishcouncil.gov.uk/thank-you-message-from-twyford-parish-councillors