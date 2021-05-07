Thanks to the Butler, you’ll never miss bin day again

A NEW BUTLER service is launching across the country, which could mean there is no need to take out the bins ever again.

New scheme, Bin Butler, remembers the household job for residents, taking the hassle out of collection day.

Launched by rubbish disposal company Divert, the service aims to help 93% of the population who have previously forgotten to put their bins out for collection.

“How many of us have chased after a bin lorry, dragging an overflowing bin behind us? It’s a weekly nightmare for many people,” said Divert spokesperson Mark Hall.

“That’s where Bin Butler comes in handy – no more forgetting to empty your bin and trying to squash it down to squeeze a few extra bits in.”

The Bin Butler service aims to solve all of these issues – for £1 a week.

Subscribers who are feeling neighbourly can add their next door neighbour’s bin onto the collection for just 50p, meaning those meant to be helping neighbours on holiday can avoid the embarrassment of forgetting.

“It’s a small price to pay – quite literally – to never miss your bin collection again,” Mr Hall said.

“No more emergency trips to the tip to dispose of excess bin bags or mountains of uncollected cardboard, and no more waking up to the familiar sounds of the bin lorry and rushing to get your slippers on.”

He said Bin Butler could also be useful for residents working unusual shifts or mobility issues.

“If you just want the peace of mind of never forgetting a collection again, Bin Butler is here for you,” he said.

For more information, visit: www.divert.co.uk