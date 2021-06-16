That’s why you get burnt bangers on the barbie

THE SOUTH East has been named the biggest offender when it comes to barbecue etiquette.

New research from Aldi has revealed the country’s worst barbecue fails as residents get ready to grill this summer.

According to the supermarket, four out of 10 cooks in the South East will serve guests undercooked food, while nearly half of Brits (47%) will serve burnt burgers.

Other barbecue blunders include not being able to light the grill (25%), forgetting to clean it (11%), and serving meat to vegetarians (6%).

Thissyear Aldi anticipates 273 million barbecues will be lit as people enjoy the summer.

The survey was commissioned as part of the supermarket’s Raising The Barbecue campaign, to help residents avoid cooking mishaps in 2021.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “While it is apparent that barbeque blunders are commonplace in the UK, it is encouraging to see us Brits are keen to brush up on our skills and become more adventurous at the grill.

“We hope that together we can inspire a nation of gourmet grillers that help redefine the British barbecue as one of the world’s best.”