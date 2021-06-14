Wokingham.Today

That’s why you’ll find flowers in Earley this week

by Phil Creighton0
Forget Me Not Flowers
Poseys are being hidden across Earley to mark Loneliness Awareness Week

THEY do say you should say it with flowers – and that’s exactly what an Earley-based florist is doing this week.

Forget Me Nots Florist, based in St Peter’s Road, has been placing bouquets across the town to surprise people by spreading some joy.

It’s part of their support for the fifth annual Loneliness Awareness Week.

Direct2Florist, which works with ForgetMeNots to ensure people can send flowers to friends and relatives, has teamed up with the Marmalade Trust for the initiative.

More than 800 florists across the country will be taking part, all leaving a posy to find.

On each bunch there is a message of goodwill, and a request for the finders to pass on the flowers to someone else, to help spread a message of giving and connection.

Flowers

Wendy Rea from Direct2Florist said: “We may be getting round to some sort of normality but there are still people out there with no one to talk to or be with and we want to raise the awareness not just by sending flowers but by perhaps just saying hello.”

And Helen and Alex Belcher, from Forget Me Nots Florist, said: “If you find one of our poseys this week, please remember to take a picture and share on social media before you pass them on to someone who you think will appreciate them.”

